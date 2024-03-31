Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.41.

NYSE:UBER opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

