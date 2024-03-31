JMP Securities Boosts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $160.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.82.

DASH opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.31, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.98.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $93,562.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,235.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,087 shares of company stock worth $58,139,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

