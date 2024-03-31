Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.59.

ANET opened at $289.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total value of $6,813,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,329,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,084 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,611 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

