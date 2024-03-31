McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $330.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.60.

Get McDonald's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD opened at $281.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.02 and a 200 day moving average of $280.95. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.