Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.