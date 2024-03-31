GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of GoPro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. GoPro has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $334.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.45.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $295.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in GoPro by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in GoPro by 2,680.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

