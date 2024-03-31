nCino’s (NCNO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCNO. Morgan Stanley upgraded nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Get nCino alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NCNO

nCino Trading Up 4.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in nCino by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in nCino by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in nCino by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in nCino by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.