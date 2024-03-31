Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $99.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Block from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.69.

Block stock opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 489.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.55. Block has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Block will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

