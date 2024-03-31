Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $101.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,311,000 after acquiring an additional 257,880 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,221,000 after buying an additional 213,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,029,000 after buying an additional 427,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,959,000 after buying an additional 439,186 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

