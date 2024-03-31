T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.93.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,926,047 shares of company stock valued at $964,431,029 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

