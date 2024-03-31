Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $77.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.46.

Several brokerages have commented on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Hexcel stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hexcel by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

