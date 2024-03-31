Analysts Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT at $97.78

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $94.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,085,000 after purchasing an additional 117,611 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,693,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

