Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

GL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.00.

NYSE:GL opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day moving average is $119.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,697,000 after purchasing an additional 67,753 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 82,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

