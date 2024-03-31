StockNews.com Lowers American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.36 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $865.09 million, a PE ratio of -26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,627,000 after buying an additional 191,737 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 114,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 627,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 737,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

