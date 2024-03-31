Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE GFI opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gold Fields will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 900.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.