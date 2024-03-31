Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.40.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NOG opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,794 shares of company stock valued at $284,252 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after buying an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after buying an additional 605,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

