Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on R. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of R stock opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average of $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.39. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $120.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

