Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $132.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average is $122.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,253,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

