HSBC Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $200.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HSBC from $174.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGR. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.50.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $206.82 on Thursday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $208.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.02 and its 200 day moving average is $168.04. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,831,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $840,885,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Progressive by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,863,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $933,948,000 after buying an additional 4,718,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

