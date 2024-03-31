Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE:CVE opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1033 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,805,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,046 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

