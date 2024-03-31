Albany International’s (AIN) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIN. Truist Financial upped their price target on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albany International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Get Albany International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AIN

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE AIN opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.53. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $323.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,335,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Albany International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Albany International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,127,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Albany International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Albany International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.