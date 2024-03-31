USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Stock Down 49.1 %
Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.09, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.35. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). USD Partners had a net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that USD Partners will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
