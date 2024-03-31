USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Down 49.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.09, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.35. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). USD Partners had a net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that USD Partners will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of USD Partners

USD Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 804,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 106,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.