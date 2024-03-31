StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 1,631.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.18% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Featured Articles

