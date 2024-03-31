Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $67.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $66.40 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

