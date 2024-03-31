Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $118.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.12. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 538,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

