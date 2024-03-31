Reviewing Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) & SkyCity Entertainment Group (OTC:SKYZF)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) and SkyCity Entertainment Group (OTC:SKYZF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and SkyCity Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -7.05% -17.92% -2.36% SkyCity Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bally’s and SkyCity Entertainment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $2.45 billion 0.23 -$187.50 million ($3.50) -3.98 SkyCity Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A $0.16 7.91

Analyst Recommendations

SkyCity Entertainment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyCity Entertainment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bally’s and SkyCity Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 1 3 2 0 2.17 SkyCity Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bally’s presently has a consensus target price of $14.86, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Bally’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than SkyCity Entertainment Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of SkyCity Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Bally’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation engages in the casinos, resorts, and online gaming businesses. It operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. The company owns and manages casinos, a golf course in New York, and a horse racetrack in Colorado under the Bally's brand. Its casino operations include slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms. It also owns a sports betting platform and iCasino platform, as well as provides the online bingo, sportsbook app, and free-to-play games. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About SkyCity Entertainment Group

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming, entertainment, hotel, convention, hospitality, and tourism sectors in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Skycity Auckland, SkyCity Adelaide, International Business, and Other Operations segments. The company operates integrated entertainment complexes that includes casinos, hotels, conventions, restaurants and bars, entertainment and attractions, day spas, tenpin bowling and wellness centres, car parking, sky tower, theaters, telecommunications and broadcasting facilities, and office/retail spaces located in Auckland, Hamilton, Queenstown, and Adelaide. It also operates SkyCity Online Casino, an offshore online casino platform for New Zealand customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

