Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 0.3 %

TGS stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.09 million. Analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

