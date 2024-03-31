Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ES. Citigroup upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.08.

ES opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

