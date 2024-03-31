StockNews.com Downgrades Matson (NYSE:MATX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $112.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45. Matson has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $122.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.60 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

