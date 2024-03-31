Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) PT Lowered to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Sigma Lithium has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

