United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $150.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.23.

NYSE UPS opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day moving average is $152.14. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

