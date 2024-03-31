Wells Fargo & Company Increases Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $135.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRK. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.71.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRK opened at $131.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The company has a market cap of $334.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.