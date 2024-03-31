Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.71. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,044,000 after purchasing an additional 161,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

