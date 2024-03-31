OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCFC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $967.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.58.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

