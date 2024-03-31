Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hallador Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $185.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hallador Energy by 1,822.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 209,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,139 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 67,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 802.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

