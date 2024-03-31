O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on OI. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OI

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.5 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after acquiring an additional 728,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 34.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,005,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after acquiring an additional 764,896 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.