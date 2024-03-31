Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Limbach Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. Limbach has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $461.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Limbach by 691.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Limbach by 126.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Limbach by 39.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

