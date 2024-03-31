MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average is $92.75. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Erika Lapish bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 58.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 79,791 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.8% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 140,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Stories

