StockNews.com Downgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Buy

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

COLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,938,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 273,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

