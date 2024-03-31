StockNews.com Upgrades PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Get PTC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $188.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PTC has a 1 year low of $120.62 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 95.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.