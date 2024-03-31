RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

Get RadNet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RadNet

RadNet Stock Performance

RDNT opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. RadNet has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,431.78 and a beta of 1.66.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $420.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 273.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,324 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 261.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,187 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 212,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 73,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.