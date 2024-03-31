RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RICK. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Monday, February 12th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $79.46.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RCI Hospitality news, CEO Eric Scott Langan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

