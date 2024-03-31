Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Smith Micro Software Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 127,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 134,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

