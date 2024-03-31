Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.65. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,766,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

