Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.65. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $87.40.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
