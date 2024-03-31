ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

STKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ STKS opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $174.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 2.42. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ONE Group Hospitality

In related news, insider David Kanen purchased 73,733 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $310,415.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,731.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

