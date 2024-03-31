UBS Group Cuts Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target to $18.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TERN. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $424.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.61.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,437,862 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,666,000 after buying an additional 2,113,560 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,645,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,984,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 1,074,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

