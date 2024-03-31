Analysts Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Price Target at $34.89

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of X stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.02. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

