Brokerages Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target at $49.72

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. FMR LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,781,000 after purchasing an additional 663,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,294,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,955,000 after buying an additional 567,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,296,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,054,000 after acquiring an additional 140,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,831,000 after acquiring an additional 142,353 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $58.46.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

