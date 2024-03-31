Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$137.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$137.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$136.62 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$137.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$132.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.65 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3029289 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

