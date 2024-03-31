Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.72.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $206,703,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823,508 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.